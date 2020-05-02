ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $12.83. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 27,751,205 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $128,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

