Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Shares Up 6.4%

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 71,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 121,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEMIF)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

