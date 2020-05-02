Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Short Interest Down 8.7% in April

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUOT. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

QUOT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,261. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $645.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $79,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,866.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,050. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 580.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 946,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 807,042 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 793,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 724,133 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,575,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after buying an additional 580,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after buying an additional 409,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,540,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after buying an additional 257,854 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

