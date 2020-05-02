Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) fell 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.67, 1,097,356 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 580,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $347.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $193,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,665.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack J. Ross bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,272 shares of company stock valued at $689,160. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

