Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Short Interest Down 8.8% in April

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,710,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 18,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Realogy news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp purchased 20,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Silva purchased 11,570 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Realogy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Realogy stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. 4,374,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,128. The firm has a market cap of $500.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. Realogy has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Realogy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.