Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.04. 435,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,229. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

