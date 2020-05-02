River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv (LON:RMMC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv Co Ltd (LON:RMMC) rose 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123.29 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.65), approximately 14,821 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 67,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.16 ($1.62).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.34.

River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv Company Profile (LON:RMMC)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

