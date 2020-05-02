Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.40. Rosehill Resources shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 4,380,761 shares.

ROSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $20.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rosehill Resources Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.12% of Rosehill Resources worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

