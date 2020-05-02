Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Shares Down 12.8%

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A)’s share price dropped 12.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $33.13, approximately 20,468,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 8,131,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDS.A shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

