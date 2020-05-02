Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61, approximately 616 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Shanghai Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

