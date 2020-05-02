Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Travis Perkins to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,389.30 ($18.28).

Shares of TPK traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,054 ($13.86). 604,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 918.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,390.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other news, insider Marianne Culver bought 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 869 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of £538.78 ($708.73). Also, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,027 ($13.51) per share, for a total transaction of £801.06 ($1,053.75). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 176 shares of company stock valued at $187,912.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

