Short Interest in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Expands By 9.5%

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,820,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 19,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,024,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,827,442. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

