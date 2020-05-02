Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Decreases By 7.2%

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 672,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTX traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 226,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.78. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.