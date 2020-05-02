Short Interest in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Decreases By 7.5%

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

ONDK traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,379. On Deck Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a current ratio of 15.35.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $110.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.49 million. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 150,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.