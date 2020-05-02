Short Interest in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Grows By 8.9%

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,800 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 630,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 9,872 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $103,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 2,791 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $29,361.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,119 shares of company stock worth $138,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ooma by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ooma has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

