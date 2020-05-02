Short Interest in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Declines By 7.9%

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Polaris Industries stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.64. 1,174,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.57.
Polaris Industries Company Profile
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
