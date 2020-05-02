Short Interest in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Declines By 7.9%

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.64. 1,174,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.