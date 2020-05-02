Short Interest in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Increases By 8.0%

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of RPAI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 2,112,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,829. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $103,933,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,683,000. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 776.9% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,600 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 925.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,152,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,860 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,477,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

