SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Shares Down 5.5%

SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $445.50 and last traded at $445.50, 637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.87.

SMC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

