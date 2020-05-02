Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.48. Soligenix shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 8,819,073 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Soligenix in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 285.48% and a negative net margin of 204.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Soligenix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

