Sutton Harbour (LON:SUH) Shares Up 8.5%

Sutton Harbour Holdings plc (LON:SUH) shot up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.75 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 million and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sutton Harbour Company Profile (LON:SUH)

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

