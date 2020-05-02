SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Shares Down 3.1%

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY)’s share price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $18.08, approximately 136,563 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 110,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

SSREY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWISS RE LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SWISS RE LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

