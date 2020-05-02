Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.66. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $324,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,218,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,742,810. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.