Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 79.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.20. 6,425,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,672,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $180.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.21.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

