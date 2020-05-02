Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,827,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,828 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average is $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.64.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

