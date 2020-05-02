TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Gap Up to $2.27

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $2.27. TapImmune shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 3,538,574 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TapImmune from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.82 and a quick ratio of 22.82.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TapImmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

