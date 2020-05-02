TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.33. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 22,812,738 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

The stock has a market cap of $57.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $259.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.98 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. Analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,393,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 811,139 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,100,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 625,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 405,890 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,532,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 170,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

