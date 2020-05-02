Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 366 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,566,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,998,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

