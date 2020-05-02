Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,398 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,810,000 after purchasing an additional 162,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after purchasing an additional 436,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after purchasing an additional 177,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $257,271,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.01. 2,760,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.