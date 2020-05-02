Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 3,157 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,456,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,554,530. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

