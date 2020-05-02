Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,069,956,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,982,000 after buying an additional 2,409,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $250,753,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,151,000 after buying an additional 662,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.99. 703,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,636. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

