Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 12,978 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,379. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at $30,758,951.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

