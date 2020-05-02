Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,464 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $517,908,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,349 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $183,636,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,978,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.20. 6,425,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,672,451. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon acquired 188,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.21.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

