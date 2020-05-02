Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 610 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In related news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $95.86. 1,910,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,034. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

