Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.09% of Healthequity worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthequity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Healthequity from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of HQY traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. 994,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,177. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.