Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 501,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,860. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

