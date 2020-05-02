Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,002,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,814,024. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.