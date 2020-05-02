Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 88.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. 865,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,350. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

