Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,865 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 780,903 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,547 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 173,721 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,893,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,601. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.89. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.