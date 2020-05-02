Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Boosted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $329.81. 1,603,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.80 and its 200 day moving average is $312.78. The company has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

