Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.78), approximately 5,159 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 33,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.50 ($1.77).

TOWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Town Centre Securities from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio is -160.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Ziff sold 15,000 shares of Town Centre Securities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £18,600 ($24,467.25).

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

