Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $237,000 in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 569 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $18.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $613.64. 2,513,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,817. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $242.23 and a 52 week high of $665.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.36. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $590.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Shopify from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.74.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

