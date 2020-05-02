Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,396 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100,365.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 100,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100,365 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 484.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 51,046 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000.

NYSEARCA TNA traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,154,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781,441. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

