Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after acquiring an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

INTU stock traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.13. 1,187,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,907. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

