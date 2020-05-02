Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Rayonier Advanced Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,855,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 765,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,848,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 429,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 227,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 199,365 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAM. ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE RYAM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 910,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

