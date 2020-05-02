Tricorn Group (LON:TCN) Trading Up 7.1%

Tricorn Group plc (LON:TCN)’s share price rose 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), approximately 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and a PE ratio of 4.41.

In other news, insider Roger Allsop sold 975,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total transaction of £97,500 ($128,255.72).

Tricorn Group plc manufactures and supplies pipe and tubing assemblies for companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Energy. The Energy segment provides manipulated tubular assemblies for use in power generation, oil and gas, and marine sectors. The Transportation segment offers ferrous, non-ferrous, and nylon material tubular assemblies for use in on- and off-highway applications.

