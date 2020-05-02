TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Trading Down 1.6%

TWC Enterprises Ltd (TSE:TWC)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, approximately 850 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.23.

About TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario/Quebec and Florida.

