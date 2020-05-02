Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,269,482 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,030,000 after buying an additional 684,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after buying an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,507. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

