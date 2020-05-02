Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,639,000 after buying an additional 139,786 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $7.21 on Friday, hitting $95.04. 503,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,389. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.