Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.