Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 334.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 344 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.37. 36,543,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,751,632. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

